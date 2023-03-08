1 dead, 1 injured in Harford County crash

HARFORD COUNTY — A deadly crash in Harford County Wednesday morning is currently under investigation by the Maryland State police.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford road for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Kia Sorrento that was traveling west on Prospect Road crashed into a Toyota Tacoma traveling north on Whiteford Road.

The driver of the Tacoma, 74-year-old Michael Elliot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

30-year-old Sanelisiwe Masondo, the driver of the Sorrento, was taken to an area medical center for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.