Female stabbed in fight on train at Owings Mills Metro

Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 18:00:04-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — UPDATE:
A female was critically injured after a fight on an Owings Mills Metro train this morning, said MTA police.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m.

Police said they responded for a fight onboard a train car that was standing at the station.

A female victim was taken to Shock Trauma with multiple stab wounds.

A suspect was also taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

—————————

One person was critically injured in an assault in Owings Mills today that shut down the Metro station.

Baltimore County police said this afternoon that officers "are currently on the scene of an assault," in the 5000 block of Painters Mills Road.

They said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The assault is believed to be isolated and police said there's no threat to the community.

Stay with us for any updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
