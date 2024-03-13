Female stabbed in fight on train at Owings Mills Metro

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — UPDATE:

A female was critically injured after a fight on an Owings Mills Metro train this morning, said MTA police.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m.

Police said they responded for a fight onboard a train car that was standing at the station.

A female victim was taken to Shock Trauma with multiple stab wounds.

A suspect was also taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

One person was critically injured in an assault in Owings Mills today that shut down the Metro station.

Due to Police activity at Owings Mills the station has been temporary closed and a bus bridge is in placed between Old Court and Owings Mills. TW https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 13, 2024

Baltimore County police said this afternoon that officers "are currently on the scene of an assault," in the 5000 block of Painters Mills Road.

They said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The assault is believed to be isolated and police said there's no threat to the community.




