CATONSVILLE, Md. — One person was critically injured in a fire off of Wilkens Avenue in Baltimore County this morning.

It happened at 4:19 a.m. in the Meadow Lane Apartments, in the 4300 block of Alan Drive, said the county fire department.

The fire was in an apartment, and one person has life-threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.