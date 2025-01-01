1-2-3, It's Noon Years Eve at Towson Library

TOWSON, Md. — Noisemakers. Party hats, funky beads, and photo props. All the things you would see at a New Year’s Eve party. Except this pint-size party was all about the kids.

Baltimore County public libraries held family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve parties at several branches.

It gave families like the Johnstones a chance to welcome in the new year without having to stay up late.

“Yes, indeed, I will not be up at midnight tonight,” Wade Johnstone says.

“And neither will Jaxon,” added his wife, Heather, referring to their six-year-old son.

The party was jumping from the start, a line of partygoers filing into the room.

"I think it’s wild and great,” says parent Emily Gamertsfelder.

“And we’re very excited about the balloon drop. I’m excited about the balloon drop. He doesn’t know it yet, but he’s gonna love it.”

They decorated tote bags, crowns, and paper guitars and made greeting cards. And gave their wishes for the coming year.

“I had a really fun time with all the coloring and stuff,” says Jaxon Johnstone.

And what’s a party without dancing? Three-year-old Jacob Gamertsfelder was one of the tykes busting a move.

"He is a dancing machine; that is correct,” his mom says. “He’s always dancing. Loves to party, loves anything with energy.”

And when the clock struck twelve… p.m., that is… the crowd led the countdown to a balloon drop and bubbles.

“3-2-1! Happy New Year!”

Braeyln Davis, age 8, came with her mom and two younger siblings. I asked her if she liked the party.

“Yes!”

“You wanna come back next year?” I asked her.

Another resounding “Yes!” from her.

The kids held onto the balloons, and some parents said they were going to use the balloons for their own celebration at home.