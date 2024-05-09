Local pro wrestler Brandon "Dick Dynamo" Holman dies

BALTIMORE — A local professional wrestler, also known for being a trivia host at Peabody Heights Brewery, has passed away suddenly.

Inside the ring Brandon Holman went by the moniker "Dick Dynamo" or "Boom Hayden." He reportedly died by suicide, and was just 25 years old, according to MCW, a Joppa-based independent wrestling promotion.

Fans in the wrestling community, and others familiar with Holman's work mourned his death.

Fellow wrestlers reacted to the news by sharing special memories with their colleague and friend. They also posted Maryland's "988" crisis hotline number, for anyone seeking help.

Wrestler Joseph Keys wrote this "988 He was 25. 'I'm okay' can be the loudest cry for help. Brandon's energy was polarizing,uplifting. One would never suspect internal turmoil. The lack of awareness to men's mental health is a plague to society. This must change. 'I'm okay.' We love you, Brandon. 988"

Myles "99 Overall" Hawkins said "One of my best friends, the most loving, passionate, and caring person I have had the pleasure of knowing. I have no words. You are loved. Rest easy."

"Miami" Mike Walker said: "Boom had this way about him where he could get that goofy side out of everyone. He was always unapologetically himself. His sporadic energy always kept u on ur toes (especially in public) He used to tell people we were cousins. Loved him like family."

Wrestler Will Ferrara, who goes by "Spartan" and was formerly with Ring of Honor, tweeted: "Truly difficult to process. Brandon was incredibly kind, my heart breaks for his family, friends and everyone in the MCW family. Brandon was reliable, charismatic, always knew how to make you smile. I will miss you very much, I love you. I will remember you always."

Peabody Heights Brewery posted this message on Facebook:

It’s with the utmost sadness that we regret to inform our community that our Friend and Trivia Host Dick Dynamo/Boom Hayden/Brandon Holman has passed away. Dick has been the official trivia host of Peabody Heights for the last three years, through three different trivia companies. Dick was told that he should consider hosting a Trivia night to better increase his stage presence in the ring. He came to us as a young timid Trivia host with a wicked mullet and kindness in his eyes. Over the years he became the Hilarious, smart and bold man we knew. Oftentimes I would hear him yelling from the taproom in my office to walk out and find that our microphone wasn’t working and it was him yelling over the taproom crowd. Every week we would look forward to seeing him and every week he delivered the greatest performance ever seen. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family and loved ones. If you are struggling with mental health, please know that people care about you and love you. You are not alone in this world, please reach out. Call 988 is Here to help. DYNAMO RUNS THE SHOW!

***If you or anyone you know are facing a mental health crisis, or struggling with stress/anxiety/drug and alcohol use, there IS help. Please call the Maryland crisis hotline at 988.***