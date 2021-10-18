Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Now Come In Ice Cream Form

It’s officially fall to me when the pumpkin spice latte returns, Halloween when Reese’s pumpkins and bats come back, and not the holiday season until Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes show up on store shelves.

If you’ve somehow never had them, the two-layer golden cakes are filled with creme and coated in white icing with red icing stripes and green sprinkles. The tiny trees, which first debuted in 1985, are so popular that Little Debbie even released a summer version last year, and now, they’re turning the holiday treat into ice cream!

The brand-new Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is launching exclusively at Walmart beginning Nov. 1, until supplies last. Made by Hudsonville, a representative says the ice cream has a creamy white cake base and pound cake pieces. It is also swirled with green sprinkles and red frosting, just like the cakes. It will cost around $2.50 for a pint.

Hudsonville Ice Cream

If you find yourself with too many Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes (if that’s even possible), you can actually make your own ice cream with them. This recipe from Rose Bakes calls for just six ingredients, including the diced-up Little Debbie cakes. You’ll also need standard ice cream ingredients, like whipping cream and condensed milk.

Little Debbie also has a variety of recipes that use the cakes, like this Winter Wonderland Trifle or this Christmas Tree Cakes dip, which is made by adding the cakes, cream cheese, milk, vanilla extract and whipped topping into a food processor. You can serve the dip with cookies, fruit, graham crackers, pretzels or any other dipable treats.

Little Debbie

While this is the first time a Little Debbie treat has been turned into an ice cream, a few other Little Debbie snacks have been made into cereals, including their Oatmeal Creme Pies and Cosmic Brownies. Both cereals are from Kellogg’s, which has been turning a variety of desserts into breakfast treats lately, including the Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty.

Post has also turned some Hostess treats into cereal, including Twinkies, Honey Bun and Donettes. You can even find Funfetti cereal that tastes like birthday cake if you really want to celebrate the morning.

Kellogg's

What is your favorite Little Debbie treat?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.