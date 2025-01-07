List of Maryland school closures and delays for Wednesday, January 8

BALTIMORE — Maryland just saw its first major snow storm of the year.

The early-week storm brought up to 8.5 inches of snow. As a result of the weather, schools announced another set of closures and delays.

Here's a general list of public school systems impacted:



Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Closed

Caroline County Public Schools - Closed

Dorchester County Public Schools - Closed

Harford County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Howard County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Carroll County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Baltimore County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Frederick County Public Schools - Two hour delay

