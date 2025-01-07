List of Maryland school closures and delays for Wednesday, January 8

BALTIMORE — Maryland just saw its first major snow storm of the year.
The early-week storm brought up to 8.5 inches of snow. As a result of the weather, schools announced another set of closures and delays.
Here's a general list of public school systems impacted:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Closed
- Caroline County Public Schools - Closed
- Dorchester County Public Schools - Closed
- Harford County Public Schools - Two hour delay
- Howard County Public Schools - Two hour delay
- Carroll County Public Schools - Two hour delay
- Baltimore County Public Schools - Two hour delay
- Frederick County Public Schools - Two hour delay
Check back here for the latest updates.