Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

List of Maryland school closures and delays for Wednesday, January 8

School Closings generic main box safe
WMAR
School Closings generic main box safe
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Maryland just saw its first major snow storm of the year.

The early-week storm brought up to 8.5 inches of snow. As a result of the weather, schools announced another set of closures and delays.

Here's a general list of public school systems impacted:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Closed
  • Caroline County Public Schools - Closed
  • Dorchester County Public Schools - Closed
  • Harford County Public Schools - Two hour delay
  • Howard County Public Schools - Two hour delay
  • Carroll County Public Schools - Two hour delay
  • Baltimore County Public Schools - Two hour delay
  • Frederick County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Check back here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices