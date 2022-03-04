Lindsay Lohan Returns To Acting With Netflix Movie Deals

It might feel like it’s been a long time since you’ve seen Lindsay Lohan in a movie, but that’s about to change. The actor has signed on to star in three films on Netflix.

Lohan will play the female lead in the upcoming holiday rom-com, “Falling for Christmas,” opposite “Glee” actor Chord Overstreet. In the film, which is set to release later this year, Lohan plays an heiress who suffers amnesia in a skiing accident. The handsome lodge owner and his daughter care for her, not knowing who she is or that she’s engaged to someone else.

In addition, Lohan recently inked a deal to star in two more new films for the streaming service. No details about the titles or plots have been announced.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director independent film, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

The holiday film will be the first time Lohan has played a significant lead role since “The Canyons” in 2013. She has had a handful of acting jobs since that time, including roles in 2019 horror film “Among the Shadows,” 2015 short “Till Human Voices Wake Us” and several episodes of “Sick Note,” a British TV show available for streaming on Netflix.

In 2014, she moved to Dubai and spent time in London, which she called the best thing she had done for herself. She opened several night clubs in Greece during this time, including ones in Mykonos and Rhodes; the running of the property in Mykonos was documented in the 2019 MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

Last November, Lohan announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas. The actor met Shammas, the assistant vice president of the global investments bank Credit Suisse, in Dubai and the pair dated for two years before their engagement.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.