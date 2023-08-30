Light Street reopened after BGE made emergency repairs to gas line

UPDATE: Light Street has reopened between Baltimore Street and East Lombard Street, where BGE was doing emergency repairs.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Part of Light Street was closed off Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, the street was closed off between Baltimore Street and East Lombard Street.

This will allow BGE to do some emergency repairs to a gas line.

The streets will be closed until early Thursday morning according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.