Light RailLink experienced delays due to police activity in Hunt Valley

Posted at 12:25 PM, May 19, 2023
UPDATE: Light RailLink is currently operating on schedule.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Due to police activity at Pepper Road, Light RailLink is currently experiencing delays in north and southbound service.

Travelers should plan ahead for their travels during this time.

