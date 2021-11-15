Watch
Reese's introduces Thanksgiving pie-sized peanut butter cup

Hand-out/The Hershey Company
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 15, 2021
The Hershey Company has come out with a sweet treat just in time for Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the candy company introduced Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. It's the most giant peanut butter cup they've ever released.

The 9-inch dessert weighs in at 3.25 pounds and comes in the shape of a full-size Thanksgiving pie.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, the notable spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's, in a press release. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

The company said only 3,000 would be available to purchase.

They can be bought online, and they cost about $45.

