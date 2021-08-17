Police: Meowing cat helped rescuers locate 83-year-old woman who fell down ravine

CORNWALL, England — Police in England say a meowing cat helped rescuers find a missing 83-year-old woman who fell down a ravine.

Bodmin Police say officers were tasked with conducting a search for the missing woman in Cornwall on Saturday. The BBC reports she was missing for more than an hour.

Luckily, police say a member of the public spotted the woman’s pet cat in the corner of a large cornfield near her home address. A witness told the BBC that the cat, named Piran, was “quite persistent.”

That’s when rescuers discovered the woman had fallen about 70 feet down a “very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain,” police say.

With the help of other first responders, police say they were able to hoist the woman back up to the field on a stretcher.

The woman was then transported to a hospital via an air ambulance in stable condition. Police say she’s in good spirits as she receives care.

Police credit the cat with saving the day.