Joan Lunden

11:30 AM, Jun 15, 2018

Journalist and TV personality Joan Lunden gives us her top Netflix picks for summer!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Netflix has everything you're looking for this summer! Check out some of the top selections from Joan Lunden below. 

Exciting Dramas

Grey's Anatomy 

Scandal 

House of Cards 

Gripping Docuseries: 

The Staircase 

Bobby Kennedy for President 

Feel Good Movies: 

The Set Up 

Miracle 

Critically Acclaimed Movies

The King's Speech

Catch all of these and more on Netflix now! 

