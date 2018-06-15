Mostly Cloudy
Journalist and TV personality Joan Lunden gives us her top Netflix picks for summer!
Netflix has everything you're looking for this summer! Check out some of the top selections from Joan Lunden below.
Exciting Dramas:
Grey's Anatomy
Scandal
House of Cards
Gripping Docuseries:
The Staircase
Bobby Kennedy for President
Feel Good Movies:
The Set Up
Miracle
Critically Acclaimed Movies:
The King's Speech
Catch all of these and more on Netflix now! Sign up for a free trial here.