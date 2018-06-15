Jen Snyder

11:20 AM, Jun 15, 2018

Get set for Father's Day with lifestyle expert Jen Snyder!

Wow Dad this Father's Day with one of these great gifts from lifestyle expert Jen Snyder! 

You can't go wrong with a great photo. Vista frames are elegant, sustainable frames made from recycled Styrofoam. They're perfect for displaying all your favorite moments with dad! Get them here

Learn more about your dad, your dad's dad, and even more with a DNA kit from Family Tree DNA. Learn more here.  

Do you have a father who loved iced coffee, cold sodas, or chilled beer? The Hyperchiller can cool beverages in just one minute! Get it here

Dad can enjoy draft beer all the time with the Fizzics Waytap! Learn more here. 

Learn more about Jen here

