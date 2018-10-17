New parents can often feel overwhelmed, but the GBMC Parent Education Program offers resources and support for parents, caregivers, grandparents, and even siblings!

Classes include childbirth, infant care, CPR, breastfeeding, and more. GBMC also provides new mom support groups, car seat installation help, and sibling classes.

Childcare rules and recommendations change over time and grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to take classes as well.

GBMC also offers birth interviews, which allow parents to go over multiple birth scenarios and have a plan in place for each. An interview versus a birth plan helps parents stay open minded and make more informed choices during the birth.

If you're interested in taking a class at GBMC, click here.