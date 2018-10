Nearly 16 million Americans struggle with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, or IBS-D, yet only 30% of those affected seek help.

Symptoms of IBS-D include diarrhea, urgency, bloating, gas, and abdominal pain. These symptoms can be tough or embarrassing to talk about but doctors urge patients to be up front with their symptoms and get help.

IBS-D could be caused by poor gut health. Learn more about your gut and how to manage symptoms here.