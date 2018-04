22 people die every day while waiting for an organ donation. You can help the 150,000 people nationally and over 3,700 people in Maryland on these lists by registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor today.

Donate Life is dedicated to saving and changing lives by registering new oran, eye, and tissue donors.

You can register as a donor here or while renewing your license at the MVA.

Learn more about Donate Life Maryland here.