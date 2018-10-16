Cardinal Shehan School, a Prk-3 to 8th grade institution and pillar of the Loch Raven community, has been developing Christ-led scholars for 30 years.

The school mission is to create academically confident, self-disciplined, and spiritually fed students who consistently seek opportunities to share their intellect and faith with others in hopes of creating a peaceful world one student at a time.

Cardinal Shehan meets the academic and psychological needs of its students by identifying and nurturing their gifts and talents. They offer a wide range of extracurricular activities, including choir, art, and drama clubs, robotics, foreign languages, athletic teams, and more.

If you're interested in learning more about Cardinal Shehan, attend an open house on October 18, or schedule a tour today.