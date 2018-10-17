St. Louis School, is a co-educational school where Catholic teaching, values, and academic excellence endure and where spirit and mind rejoice!

Founded in 1923, St. Louis is a preeminent leader of high-school preparatory education, with approximately 525 students ages Pre-K through 8th grade. Located on a beautiful rural campus in Clarksville, St. Louis is a thriving, close-knit community that nurtures the creativity, intellect, and leadership within every child that walks through their doors.

While a majority of students are of the Catholic faith, Saint Louis welcomes children of all faiths whose parents value and recognize the merits of a faith-based education.

