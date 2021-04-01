Matchmaker says the pandemic may have permanently changed how people date

The pandemic has changed a lot about life, including how we date. Matchmaker Susan Trombetti says some of those changes aren't going away anytime soon.

Right now, people are in the process of getting vaccinated and the country is in different stages of opening back up. That means having some tough conversations about things like masking and social distancing.

“Before you let this person in, you're going to gauge your alignment on safety protocol, and you're going to make sure it aligns with yours. Both of you, you're going to gauge your risk, whatever that is, and decide from there,” said Trombetti.

Trombetti says pre-pandemic, many people went from quickly swiping right or left, to weeding people out through virtual dates during the COVID-19 crisis. She predicts those kinds of dates are here to stay.

“How many times have you shown up on a date and your date doesn't look like their photo? So, now we're all comfortable and familiar with the technology so that we can get a glimpse ahead of time before we waste our time,” said Trombetti.

Trombetti says the most important lesson the pandemic has taught us about meeting people is to date authentically.

“People used to want to date what looked great on paper. But now, they realize someone that has your back in an emergency, someone you could be locked on a deserted island with or stay with is what's really important,” said Trombetti.

Keep it simple and lead with your heart.

