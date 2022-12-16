Our list of favorite Holiday movies to watch in 2022

BALTIMORE — The holiday season is upon us and what better time to watch some movies with family and friends.

WMAR-2 News has come up with a list of our 15 all-time favorite holiday movies to watch.

The list is in no particular order and features movies from all eras.

It's completely opinionated, so let us know if we missed any of your favorites.

Polar Express (2004)

Do you love magical trains and a mysterious conductor that takes you straight to the North Pole? If your answer was yes, then this is the movie for you. The movie follows children who embark on a magical journey to the North Pole to see Santa as he is preparing for Christmas. Tom Hanks stars as the conductor on this trip.

Krampus (2015)

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you didn't have any holiday spirit? Well if you want to see Santa's counterpart, this is the movie for you. This movie builds on the European folklore character known as Krampus. He drags away people that turn into the Grinch during the holidays. It's a fun, yet disturbing, Christmas-horror movie.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Speaking of the Grinch, we can all agree that the Grinch is an iconic Christmas character. However, there is plenty of debate about which Grinch film is superior, but Jim Carrey's version was magical. Sure the movie is a bit darker, but this is an essential Christmas movie to watch. Based on the popular Dr. Seuss novel, the movie features fun scenes for everyone. Whether it's the fun faces of the people from Whoville, or just watching the Grinch try to ruin Christmas is a fun time for all. And who doesn't love baby Grinch!

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys (2001)

What's a good holiday list without Rudolph! This version is a sequel to the original 1964 version. It features a newer animation style with the same cast of zany characters. It follows Rudolph as he isn't satisfied with simply performing tricks with his nose. He travels with an elf, who wants to be a dentist, to the Island of Misfit Toys. While you're at it, you might even discover a few new jingles you love with this movie!

Family Guy Christmas Special (2010)

Yes, the title of this list is movies, but who doesn't love a good holiday special. Before you scroll down to the next entry, stay with me for a moment. We're all familiar with the adult cartoon Family Guy and in this special Stewie and Brian take a road trip to the North Pole after Stewie was upset at the quality of a Santa he saw at the mall. Geographically, this shouldn't be possible, but it is a cartoon after all. They arrive to the North Pole and see Santa sick and bedridden, and that's not even the worst part. The reindeer are eating the elves, and Santa says it's physically impossible for him to continue delivering gifts on Christmas. If any of this sounds interesting, go check it out!

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Christmas decorations? Check. Frosty the Snowman? Check. Cruise to the Caribbean? Wait a second....

Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) have always been known to celebrate the Christmas holiday in their community, that is until their daughter went away. The Kranks had planned a cruise during Christmas, but it did not sit well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbors who attempt to win the best decorated neighborhood every year. All plans to leave for the cruise seemed to be in motion for the Kranks...until they get a phone call from their daughter saying she is coming home for the holidays.

Elf (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally taken to the North Pole as a toddler and was raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. With an unrelenting feeling of not fitting in, Buddy traveled to New York in his full elf uniform, in search of his real father. His father, a cynical businessman, didn't believe it until a DNA test proved that Buddy was indeed his son. The two attempt to build a relationship with some chaotic results.

Home Alone (1990)

"OK, we have Buzz, Megan, Linnie, Jeff and...... wait.... where is Kevin?!?!?!?"

We all know the classic tale of Home Alone. 8-year-old Kevin McCallister was all set to attend the family trip to Paris. Waking up from sleeping in the attic the night before, Kevin realizes that no one was home. Kevin wakes up to an empty home and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. His excitement is put on pause as two con men attempt to rob his home, but they get way more than what they bargained for.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington was always known as the Pumpkin King, but he eventually became bored with the same halloween routine of frightening people in the "real world." He treaded the forest one day and stumbled upon a door leading to Christmastown. Instead of the dull gray scene, Christmastown was filled with bright colors and warm spirits, the sight heavily influenced Jack to bring the spirits to Halloweentown.

Almost Christmas (2016)

The star-studded cast of Almost Christmas alone makes you want to tune into the film. Walter Meyer (Danny Glover) is a retired mechanic who lost his wife one year prior to the hold. With Christmas around the corner, he invites his children to the traditional Christmas celebration... Walter soon realizes that if he can get his bickering children to not tear each other apart while under the same roof for five days, it would be a Christmas miracle.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Christmas Eve is off to a rough start for Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), and his son Charlie. That's until they receive the surprise visit of a lifetime from Santa and his reindeer. Refusing to believe his own eyes, Calvin startles Santa causing him to slip and fall from the roof. Calvin soon discovers a note that sends him to the North Pole where his new adventure awaits. Can the father-son duo convince the rest of their family to believe in the new Santa? Two sequels and a new television series on Disney+ followed this original film.

Fred Claus (2007)

Since childhood, Fred (Vince Vaughn) has always been jealous of his younger brother Nick (Paul Giamatti). One day Fred gets arrested and calls in a favor to his brother, who now happens to be living in the North Pole as Santa Claus! Showing a little bit of tough love, Nick refuses to bail out Fred unless he agrees to come visit. Although things don't initially go as planned, it's up to Fred to save Christmas and the North Pole.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The third installment of the infamous Vacation series focuses on the adventures of the Griswold family. Clark, played by Chevy Chase, is anxiously awaiting a holiday bonus check from his snobby boss. Meanwhile his Christmas spirit is put to the test when the in-laws arrive and attempts to decorate the house leads to chaos. Can the Griswold's overcome repeated disaster and still have a Merry Christmas?

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Is he or isn't he Kris Kringle? This version of the 1947 classic follows 6-year-old Susan as she fights for a store Santa Clause who insists he's the real deal. After being set up by a rival store executive, Kringle has to prove his case in court while trying to unite Susan and her family for the holiday.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is a classic Christmas action movie, featuring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman. Willis' character, a New York City cop, goes to visit his ex-wife and kids for Christmas in Los Angeles, and ends up at his ex-wife's work holiday party. If that weren't bad enough, the holiday party is hijacked by terrorists, their leader played by Rickman. The crazy action and yipee-ky-aye comedy makes this one of our favorite Christmas films.

