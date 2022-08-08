'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant.

Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened “The Golden Girls Kitchen.”

Thirty years after “The Golden Girls” ended on NBC, fans still can’t let go of the sitcom about four housemates bonding over aging, dating and cheesecake.

The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October.

But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and, of course, Miami.

The pop-up was organized by online events company Bucket Listers, which received the OK from Disney, which owns the rights to the show.

Inside, fans will find some familiar things from the show including a replica of the women's kitchen counter and a recreation of Blanche's bedroom.

The menu includes items lasagna and cheesecake.

This isn't the first time Bucket Listers has created a pop-up shop around a nostalgic television show.

In Chicago, they did a "Saved By the Bell" themed diner.