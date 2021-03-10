Chipotle adds quesadillas to its menu — but it's only available online

For the first time in 17 years, Chipotle is adding its first customizable entrée to its menu.

Beginning Thursday, customers will be able to order a hand-crafted quesadilla as a digital-only menu item.

"We're so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand's history," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. "The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options."

As part of the promotion, the quick-service restaurant chain will also offer free delivery to those who order the quesadilla through Chipotle's app or website.

The free delivery promotion runs from Thursday until March 21.