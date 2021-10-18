Watch
Authorities rescue kitten stranded on busy Texas interstate

Fort Worth Police Department
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 18, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas — Authorities in northern Texas rescued a kitten stranded on the shoulder of a busy interstate last Friday.

The Fort Worth Police Department shared a video from the scene on I-20 on its Facebook page.

In the clip, officers are seen carefully approaching the cat that appeared to be quite frightened.

To make matters worse, it backed itself away over a grate on the highway.

Luckily, an officer managed to grab the cat before anything bad happened.

Animal control then soothed the cat and placed it into a ventilated container.

It was later taken to Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Center in Fort Worth.

