More than 60 million are planning 4th of July road trips. Here's how to prepare

Nearly 62 million people are expected to travel by car over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to AAA. That's about a million more than last year, thanks in part to the holiday falling on a Friday.

David Bennett, senior automotive manager at AAA, recommends that drivers take their vehicles in for routine maintenance before hitting the road. For those short on time or money, he suggests at least checking tire tread and topping off essential fluids.

Once on the road, Bennett advises travelers to pack water and nonperishable food in case of an emergency. He also recommends carrying a first aid kit and basic tools.

Watch the full interview with Bennett to make sure you're prepared for a road trip.