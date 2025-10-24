Popular Coca-Cola products recalled for metal contamination in Texas

Popular Coca-Cola canned sodas distributed in Texas have been recalled due to potential metal contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall includes more than 4,000 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola, Sprite and Coke Zero in various size packages.

The recall is listed as a Class II risk, meaning "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

RELATED STORY | Burritos sent to schools across the country recalled over listeria concerns

Currently, only products distributed to Texas are covered under the recall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.