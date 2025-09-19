500K charging banks for phones, other electronics recalled due to fire hazard

Nearly half a million power banks that can be used to charge electronic devices have been recalled because they can overheat and cause a fire.

The recalled Anker Power Banks feature model numbers A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681 and A1689. The numbers can be found on the back or side of the power bank.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents related to the recalled products.

"Four minor burn injuries and one report of substantial property damage have been reported," the agency said.

The power banks were sold on Best Buy, Target and other retailers nationwide. They were also sold online Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay and Tiktok. They retailed for about $30 and $50.

Consumers are being advised to stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker for a refund.

