Sweethearts candy adds sayings like 'split rent' and 'share login' for Valentine's Day

Classic sayings like "CUTIE PIE" and "MARRY ME" will still be available alongside the new additions, the company said.
Spangler's Sweethearts conversation hearts are getting a 2026 makeover with sayings that reflect today's economic realities.
Nothing says "I love you" like sharing a streaming login or splitting rent. Spangler's Sweethearts conversation hearts are getting a 2026 makeover with sayings that reflect today's economic realities.

The iconic Valentine's Day candy is adding relatable phrases, including "SPLIT RENT," "SHARE LOGN," "CAR POOL," "BUY N BULK" and "COOK FOR 2" to its traditional collection of romantic messages.

Research from Spangler found that three-quarters of Americans are seeking more affordable options when it comes to dating this year, with 80% of survey respondents saying the economy is impacting their V-Day plans.

The new sayings reflect today's economic realities, where couples bond over shared Netflix passwords and grocery bills as much as candlelit dinners.

Classic sayings like "CUTIE PIE" and "MARRY ME" will still be available alongside the new additions, the company said.

The updated Sweethearts can be found in boxes and bags at retailers nationwide.

