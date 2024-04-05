Lawyer: Chiefs' Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini involved in crash

An attorney representing Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice told reporters Thursday that the wide receiver was driving a Lamborghini SUV that was involved in an injury crash last Saturday in Dallas.

Speaking from Dallas, Royce West said that Rice is fully cooperating with Dallas police in their investigation of the crash Saturday night.

SEE MORE: Chiefs player Rashee Rice cooperating with police after car crash

Dash cam video captured by another driver shows two cars — the Lamborghini SUV and a Chevrolet Corvette — lose control during an alleged street racing incident. Earlier this week, an attorney representing the company that owned the Lamborghini told the Associated Press they had rented the SUV out to Rice.

Dallas police said last Sunday morning they were attempting to locate Rice for questions regarding the crash. Rice and others allegedly left the scene of the crash. On Thursday, West said Rice had sought legal counsel and that he and his attorneys had been in contact with police by Sunday night.

“He’s a young man who made a mistake,” West said, adding that he anticipates the case eventually going to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

West added that Rice will continue to cooperate with police in their investigation, as well as do “everything in his power” to help other motorists involved in the multi-vehicle crash recover from any injuries or damage to property.

Rice took to Instagram Wednesday to express his apologies.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice said in a story post. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

An NFL spokesperson told Scripps News Kansas City Thursday afternoon the league continues to "monitor all developments in the matter."

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com