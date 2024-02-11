Kristin Juszczyk's Super Bowl jacket pays tribute to husband's career

While Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the Chief’s biggest cheerleaders, continue to grab the spotlight, the 49ers' favorite wife, Kristin Juszczyk, is also making a name for herself.

Last week, Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, landed a big NFL licensing deal for her clothing designs, and on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, she dazzled everyone with her new jacket.

Kristin rocked a letterman jacket that she crafted from Kyle's jerseys, spanning his entire football career.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to wear your story, @juicecheck44 From high school to now there’s only ever been one goal! LETS GET IT,” she wrote on Instagram with a clip showing her husband’s plays throughout the years.

Her husband, her biggest fan, was also sporting a jacket from his wife when he arrived at Allegiant Stadium Sunday that featured all his teammates signed jerseys on it.

Though Kristin has been designing clothing for years, her creations gained widespread attention after she crafted outfits for Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner, and, of course, Taylor Swift's headline-making puffer jacket in January.

Earlier Sunday, she announced that her first officially licensed puffer vest, which was up for auction, ended up selling for $75,000, with all proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in memory of her mom who died of breast cancer in 2012.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com