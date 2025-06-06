Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to U.S. to face criminal charges

BALTIMORE — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the mistankely deported Salvadoran native, returned to the United States where he will face criminal charges, according to ABC News.

Sources say he will face charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.

The two-count indictment alleges Abrego Garcia collected payments from undocumented aliens for illegal transportation into the country.

He was not a United States citizen and was member of the criminal organization known as MS-13, the indictment adds. Many of the group's member were also allegedly transported into the country.

This conspiracy was carried out for years.

Abrego Garcia was arrested in Baltimore and deported to his home country of El Salvador, then transferred to a different detention facility earlier this year.

He was living in Maryland with his wife and child, both of whom are American citizens, when he was taken into ICE custody for allegedly being a member of the murderous MS-13 gang.

His wife and family deny that he is an MS-13 member.

In 2019, an immigration judge cleared the way for Abrego Garcia to be removed from the U.S., the only exception being El Salvador over potential safety concerns.

The Trump Administration later conceded his deportation there was carried out in error, but said they can't force a foreign government to free him.

Back in 2022, Abrego Garcia was pulled over for speeding and questioned about transporting a group of men.

Video of the traffic stop, obtained by Scripps News Group, shows Abrego Garcia telling a Tennessee state trooper that he was taking the men to a construction site in St. Louis, Missouri.

Senator Chris Van Hollen released the following statement on his return: