Kick off "love your library month" with beer and ice cream! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

- "Love your library" Month-Sat.: Enjoy beer and ice cream to kick off "love your library" month. It's a collaboration with Anne Arundel County public library. Pherm Brewing Company and "Always Ice Cream." There's a special s'mores-flavor ice cream and a beer with similar flavors. The event is tomorrow at Pherm Brewing in Gambrills from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Shrimp and Bull roast-Sat.: Come out to a shrimp and bull roast tomorrow night. It's at the Star Centre in Havre de Grace and benefits the Harford Family House. There will be music, dancing, and a silent auction. You can get tickets here.
- Great Scale Model Train Show- Sat.-Sun.: Model trains are on display this weekend at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium. It's perfect for beginners to experienced train collectors. It runs tomorrow and Sunday. Kids under 16 are free. You can click here for tickets.
