White House asks Congress for more money to cover the Key Bridge collapse

On Friday, the White House requested additional money from Congress to help cover the cost of addressing the Key Bridge collapse.

The Biden Administration is requesting an additional $3.1 billion for the Department of Transportation's Emergency Relief Program.

In addition to covering the cost of rebuilding the Key Bridge, that money would go toward repairing and rebuilding roads and highways damaged in disasters.

This is part of the Biden administration's attempt to fulfill its promise that the federal government would cover the cost of rebuilding the bridge.

Some additional $100+ million would go toward the Amry Corps of Engineers and the US Coast Guard to help them recover the funds they spent on the response to the Key Bridge.