Viewer's photos capture spectcular views of Key Bridge before and after collapse

BALTIMORE — It's been nearly two weeks since the Francis Scott Key Bridge tragically collapsed.

The impacts have reverberated around the nation, leading to an all hands on deck recovery effort.

Many in Baltimore remember the historic bridge as a visual landmark by land, air and sea.

For decades Janice Birkhead climbed a hill in Catonsville, off Edmondson Avenue, taking in a spectacular glimpse, which not until recently, she discovered was the Key Bridge towering over the Patapsco River.

Birkhead shared some memories with WMAR-2 News, by sending a couple photos of the bridge from her point of view, before and after its collapse.

According to Birkhead, the first photograph was taken approximately 10 days before the bridge fell, while the second was captured just one week ago.

The tragedy left six construction workers dead and operations at the Port of Baltimore suspended indefintely.

