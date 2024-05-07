Unified Command plans to use explosives to clear wreckage from Dali

BALTIMORE — Unified Command plans to use explosives to clear the Key Bridge wreckage from the Dali.

On Tuesday, Governor Wes Moore said this was the best way to safely remove the trapped ship.

"We also now have to remove the steel that's sitting on top of it and in order to do that, that's going to require precision cutting," Moore said.

Salvors are making pre-cuts in the steel, where charges will be placed to conduct a controlled demolition.

He says after the precision cutting is done, they have the tools to remove the steel from the water, safely refloat Dali and reopen the channel.

The target date is to have the Dali out by Friday, according to an update from the Port of Baltimore.

Officials with Unified Command have stopped short of setting an exact date, saying there are too many factors at play.

Governor Moore says this is all happening as quickly as possible, "So step one was the removal of many of the containers. We now have over 180 containers that have been removed from the Dali. Step two now is beginning the process of removing the Key Bridge from on top of the Dali. So the precision cutting is going to happen as quickly as possible because in order to open up the federal channel, we've got to remove the Dali from the premises."