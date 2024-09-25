Team Maryland trying to get full Key Bridge rebuild funding in end-of-year bill

BALTIMORE — In the weeks and months following the Key Bridge collapse, Maryland's federal delegation has been working to make sure the federal government covers the costs of the bridge rebuild.

​

​The federal government has already confirmed it will pay 90% of the costs through the emergency relief program. ​

​​​

​"We are good, we are secured for 90% of the costs of rebuilding the key bridge we are working on legislation to ensure we get the remaining 10%," said Senator Chris Van Hollen a Democrat from Maryland.

​

​Team Maryland was trying to get the final 10% on a short term funding bill.

​

​One that was agreed on Sunday but won't include money for the bridge.

​​

​"The House of Representatives, the Republicans in the House said that on that short term bill they wanted it entirely clean. They didn't want any new provisions," said Van Hollen.

​

​Both Senator Van Hollen and congressman Kweisi Mfume know this is an important piece for a state facing a tight budget and a bridge rebuild cost of more than a billion dollars.

​

​The full funding being secured sooner rather than later would ensure money isn't a problem during the rebuild.​

​​

​"They want like I want and so many other people for the process of the rebuild not to be interrupted," said Representative Mfume.

​

​Congressman Mfume says people in the areas around the bridge still deal fallout From its collapse.

​

​For the delegation, the efforts now shift to getting the funding into an omnibus bill Set to pass at the end of this year. ​

​​

​"We're working to make sure that we don't have to celebrate the next six months without having a process to rebuild the bridge," said Mfume.

​

​We asked Senator Van Hollen his thoughts on the November election potentially impacting the funding for a new Key Bridge.

​​

​"I don't think any potential changes in the election in November will undermine our ability to get 100% funding for a Key Bridge," said Van Hollen.

​

​The delegation is confident other members in congress are aware that while Maryland is in need right now the next time a disaster like this happens it could be in their state and they're needing the federal government to step in and help.