Team Maryland trying to get full Key Bridge rebuild funding in end-of-year bill

BALTIMORE — In the weeks and months following the Key Bridge collapse, Maryland's federal delegation has been working to make sure the federal government covers the costs of the bridge rebuild.
The federal government has already confirmed it will pay 90% of the costs through the emergency relief program.
"We are good, we are secured for 90% of the costs of rebuilding the key bridge we are working on legislation to ensure we get the remaining 10%," said Senator Chris Van Hollen a Democrat from Maryland.
Team Maryland was trying to get the final 10% on a short term funding bill.
One that was agreed on Sunday but won't include money for the bridge.
"The House of Representatives, the Republicans in the House said that on that short term bill they wanted it entirely clean. They didn't want any new provisions," said Van Hollen.
Both Senator Van Hollen and congressman Kweisi Mfume know this is an important piece for a state facing a tight budget and a bridge rebuild cost of more than a billion dollars.
The full funding being secured sooner rather than later would ensure money isn't a problem during the rebuild.
"They want like I want and so many other people for the process of the rebuild not to be interrupted," said Representative Mfume.
Congressman Mfume says people in the areas around the bridge still deal fallout From its collapse.
For the delegation, the efforts now shift to getting the funding into an omnibus bill Set to pass at the end of this year.
"We're working to make sure that we don't have to celebrate the next six months without having a process to rebuild the bridge," said Mfume.
We asked Senator Van Hollen his thoughts on the November election potentially impacting the funding for a new Key Bridge.
"I don't think any potential changes in the election in November will undermine our ability to get 100% funding for a Key Bridge," said Van Hollen.
The delegation is confident other members in congress are aware that while Maryland is in need right now the next time a disaster like this happens it could be in their state and they're needing the federal government to step in and help.
Team Maryland trying to get full Key Bridge rebuild funding in end-of-year bill
BALTIMORE — In the weeks and months following the Key Bridge collapse, Maryland's federal delegation has been working to make sure the federal government covers the costs of the bridge rebuild.