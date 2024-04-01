Watch Now
Small business recovery centers open to give support following bridge collapse

Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 15:49:47-04

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Small Business Administration began operating recovery centers in the Baltimore area on Monday.

They've opened to assist business owners in completing disaster loan applications, accept documents for existing applications and give status updates on loan applications.

Eligibility applies to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations

The hours of the centers are listed below:

Carefirst Engagement Center

1501 S. Clinton St, Ste #100
Baltimore, MD 21224

Daily Hours: Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closed: Sunday

Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development will be on site to provide additional support and connect businesses to additional resources.

Dundalk Renaissance Center

11 Center Place
Dundalk, MD 21222

Daily Hours: Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closed: Sunday

Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce representatives will be available onsite at the Dundalk location to provide additional support and connect businesses with resources.

The filing deadline for applications is December 30, 2024.

To learn more, click here.

