Senators Cardin, Van Hollen push for feds to cover cost of Key Bridge rebuild

BALTIMORE — Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin argued in favor of the federal government picking up the tab for replacing the Key Bridge to the Environment and Public Works committee.

​

​Estimates say it will cost $1.7 billion and take more than four years to complete. ​

​

​"Make no mistake about it, there is a serious impact until that bridge is replaced and it's going to take a couple of years we recognize that but we need to act quickly," said Cardin to the Senate Environment and Public Works committee.

​

​It's already agreed the federal government will cover 90% of the costs, which is the general rule for disasters on major interstates.

​

​What's in question is 10% of the total cost which is typically the state's responsibility.

​

​Senator Shelley Capito from West Virginia questioned why the state wouldn't use toll revenue from the bridge to pay back its share.

​​

​"Why is it wrong to assume if you're the American taxpayer since you have a dedicated source of revenue there that over time you would not be asked to pay the 10% cost share that Maryland would have to bear, make the argument there," said Sen. Capito.

​​

​I think there are some other factors here, one is that we are losing revenue now and we will continue to lose that revenue for the next four and a half years," said Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld.

​

​Senator Cardin pushed back against questions of Maryland's ability to cover its share of the costs.

​

​Asking Shailen Bhatt from the Federal Highway Administration about the scope and scale of the Key Bridge collapse.

​​

​"It will be the largest maritime claim so from a precedent standpoint, it is unprecedented," said Bhatt.​

​

​"I hope this puts somewhat to rest the difference between this tragedy and emergency relief funding vs a lot of the others that are no where in this category whatsoever," said Sen. Cardin.

​

​The state also expects higher maintenance costs on the new bridge.

​

​Ultimately, Maryland wants this assurance from the government so there's no question about financing when going through the rebuilding process.