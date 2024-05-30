Watch Now
NewsKey Bridge Collapse

Actions

SBA Business Recovery Centers to close at the end of the month

Body of 4th construction worker recovered from Key Bridge collapse
Julia Nikhinson / AP
Body of 4th construction worker recovered from Key Bridge collapse
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 12:31:04-04

BALTIMORE — The Small Business Administration announced it will permanently close its Business Recovery Centers in Maryland on Friday, May 31.

The SBA opened the Centers to help small businesses and nonprofits apply for disaster loans due to the Key Bridge collapse.

Until then, the Centers will help business owners complete their disaster loans applications, accept documents for existing applications and provide updates on other applications.

Walk-ins are accepted, but you can also schedule an appointment here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices