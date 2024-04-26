Saval Foodservice gives back to longshoremen affected by Key Bridge collapse

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The lack of work not just impacting area businesses, but the workers who keep those businesses running.

On Friday those workers affected by the Key Bridge collapse got some much needed assistance.

Saval Food Service gave those workers a free lunch as well as free groceries to take home to their families.

"It's gonna help a lot man, help a lot of families. It's a lot of food, I mean it's plenty, an overflow. This is like a blessing to everybody," one person said.

Unified Command estimates the full channel will be open by the end of May, restoring normal activity, and getting many longshoremen back to work.