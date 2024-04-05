Ravens and Orioles team up to donate $10 million to Key Bridge emergency fund

BALTIMORE — The Orioles and Ravens together donated $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Key Bridge Emergency fund.

Each organization contributed $5 million respectively.

This emergency fund was established to provide support to those effected by the collapse.

“The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested,” said Orioles owner David Rubenstein. “Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business.”

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stated. “We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses.

If you would like to donate, click here.