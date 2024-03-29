Rally held to honor victims of the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — A rally held Friday afternoon honored the six workers who died Tuesday when the Key Bridge collapsed.

Community leaders called the six men brothers who performed work at great personal risk so that the rest of us could live our lives.

"The workers who made it possible for us to get to work, visit family, who work at night and in the cold, and throughout the pandemic so that our lives could be easier," said Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA.

CASA and other labor groups at the rally called construction workers essential workers who do dangerous and critical work in this country.

Most of the workers who died called Baltimore home for years.