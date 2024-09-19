Paying the price for the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Six road workers fell to their death when the Key Bridge collapsed and one co-worker survived, but little has been said of an inspector, Damon Davis, who was also heading to his car on break when the Dali cargo ship rammed into the structure and he now suffers from PTSD.

“So he let go of his car and he began running. His car went down with the bridge, and he took a giant leap to make it to that part of the bridge that was still standing,” said Attorney Ron Richardson, “He made that leap successfully, but he was not sure the bridge was not going to continue collapsing so he just kept running for his life.”

The ship’s owner and manager quickly filed a limitation of liability action in federal court trying to cap potential damages at the value of the ship and its cargo—-$44 million, but the federal government’s civil suit announced this week seeks $100 million to cover the costs of the cleanup and it doesn’t stop there.

Attorneys argue the Justice Department’s demand for punitive damages is an extraordinary legal step, signaling a heightened level of accountability.

The feds have uncovered a litany of errors including an ill-equipped crew, a malfunctioning ship and prior knowledge of its faulty electrical and propulsion systems—-all findings gained through its access to an investigation others harmed by the accident would not have.

“If what the government says in its papers is true, that makes are case a hell of a lot easier,” said Attorney Billy Murphy, “because it will not only prevent the ship from limiting its value to the cargo and the value of the ship, it will also give us critical information about whose fault this was and why.”

The construction company, which employed the men who died, has filed its own claim and others, including the State of Maryland, are expected to follow suit by next week’s deadline on September 24.