New continuing resolution fully funds Key Bridge rebuild

BALTIMORE, MD — Funding for the Key Bridge rebuild project is included in a new version of the continuing resolution.

The previous deal was under threat when President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk opposed it.

The new version slims the bill down from 1,500 pages to 116.

It includes more than $8 billion in authorized spending and says 100% of the funding will be covered by the federal government.

The federal government has to get paid back first; meaning any lawsuits Maryland, Baltimore City or Baltimore County wins the money will go towards repaying the feds.

According to Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nathaniel Reed, a vote is expected between 6 and 6:30 pm Thursday.

