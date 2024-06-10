Watch Now
MDTA to hold virtual community update for rebuilding the Key Bridge

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 10, 2024

The Maryland Transportation Authority will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday, June 11th, on the Key Bridge.

The meeting will update people about the progress and future plans for the reconstruction project.

Work completed on the bridge so far will be included in the update, as well as how MDTA and their partners are working to reconnect resources to the community.

MDTA panelists will also be taking questions after their update.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm and will run until 7:00 pm.

If you would like to attend the meeting, clickhere to register.

