MDTA Officers saved 'only survivor who fell into the water'

BALTIMORE — There were many heroes the day the bridge collapsed.

Tonight, we highlight the very first responders on the scene that night.

The Maryland Transportation Authority police are known for patrolling our state roads, but they also have a marine unit.

One member of the unit happened to be working overtime near M&T Bank Stadium the night of the collapse.

When he heard what happened, he immediately raced to the marine unit docked at the port, calling for backup to work in pairs. They were the very first responders on the scene of the collapse.

And as the president of their union says, that urgency saved a life.

​“They were responsible for rescuing the only survivor who fell into the water,” said Jim Kruszynski, Pres. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34.

“That gentleman was clinging to the debris, because reports indicate he could not swim. And luckily, our MDTA officers were there to pull him into the boat and take him to an awaiting medic at Fort Armstead.“

MDTA officers were also responsible for stopping traffic on the bridge as soon as they heard the mayday call from the cargo ship, saving many more lives.

Those officers were honored on Orioles opening day.