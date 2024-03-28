MDTA officers honored for actions during Key Bridge collapse at Orioles' game

BALTIMORE — Not all heroes wear capes.

During the middle of the third inning of the Orioles' game, three Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officers were honored for their bravery during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

These officers were responsible for stopping traffic on the bridge before it collapsed.

The officers honored were Sergeant Paul Pastorek, 13-year veteran, Corporal Jeremy Herbert, 19-year veteran, and Officer Garry Kirts, 6-year veteran.

In a combined statement, the officers said, "no amount of training could have prepared anyone for the events that took place on the Francis Scott Key Bridge."

Governor Wes Moore called the trio a "bright light for our nation."