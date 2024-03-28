MDTA officers honored for actions during Key Bridge collapse at Orioles' game

BALTIMORE — Not all heroes wear capes.
During the middle of the third inning of the Orioles' game, three Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officers were honored for their bravery during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
These officers were responsible for stopping traffic on the bridge before it collapsed.
The officers honored were Sergeant Paul Pastorek, 13-year veteran, Corporal Jeremy Herbert, 19-year veteran, and Officer Garry Kirts, 6-year veteran.
In a combined statement, the officers said, "no amount of training could have prepared anyone for the events that took place on the Francis Scott Key Bridge."
Governor Wes Moore called the trio a "bright light for our nation."
Sergeant Pastorek, Corporal Herbert, and Officer Kirts are Maryland heroes, in every beautiful sense. Their courage, bravery, and quick thinking saved lives. They’ve dedicated their careers to protecting the public – and we are deeply grateful that they’ve raised their hands to serve. When duty called, they answered. When crisis struck, they stepped into the breach for total strangers. In this time of challenge, they’re a bright light for our nation and our state. They deserve not just our praise – but our deep respect for braving these unprecedented events and saving lives.They define what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong.