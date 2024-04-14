MD Blue Crab House holds Key Bridge benefit

Watch Now
Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 18:41:15-04

DUNDALK, Md. — Community support in the wake of the Key Bridge collapse continues.

This afternoon, the owner of the Maryland Blue Crab House in Dundalk held a Key Bridge Catastrophe benefit.

The proceeds from the food and drink specials are going towards the port workers union, local 33, as well as the families of the six construction workers who died that day.

They also raffled off baskets with goods donated by local businesses.

The crab house will pocket nothing.

100% of the proceeds are being donated.

