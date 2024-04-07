Maryland SPCA gives away free pet supplies to help owners affected by the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse not only affected the supply chain for humans but for pets as well.

The Maryland SPCA is looking to help. On Sunday, the organization held a pet food giveaway outside of their headquarters in Baltimore to help pet owners affected by the collapse get supplies for their furry friends.

The drive had everything, ranging from dog and cat food to harnesses and kitty litter. The supplies were donated from Greater Good and Chewy. It’s all in partnership with the SPCA.

Maryland SPCA's Community Care and Advocacy Director Katie Flory hopes that events like these are able to help alleviate some of the burden for out of work port employees.

"We know the tragedy that happened with the bridge falling really is a huge impact to the Baltimore community, but even a bigger impact to our port workers who we know are out of work," said Flory. "We don't want anyone to ever have to make a decision on whether to pay their electric bill or feed their pets."

On April 11, the organization will host their Maryland SPCA Giving Day, where people are able to donate to the Maryland SPCA for events just like this one.

To help donate, click here.