Maryland officials provide update on Key Bridge wreckage removal

BALTIMORE — Today marks nine days after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.

Governor Wes Moore and other Maryland officials provided an update Thursday afternoon.

He began by saying they're working to clear the channel and open vessel traffic to the port.

3D images were released by the U.S. Navy this week showing an underwater glimpse into what crews are dealing with. These renderings are being used by salvage drivers to navigate the wreckage.

U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command These 3D images show the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead. The underwater sonar imaging tool, known as CODA Octopus, is the primary survey tool used by divers.

"That water is so murky, that salvage divers cannot see anymore than 1-2 feet in front of them," Moore said.

All of the divers are operating in "buddy teams" due to these dangerous conditions.

The port also needs to remain open if the channel is closed the governor said.

"To keep things moving, we've got to get creative," Moore said.

A vessel was rerouted to New York due to the collapse, but those containers still found their way to Baltimore.

The governor also says 77 businesses have been helped after recovery centers opened in the area on Monday.

Beginning Friday, April 5, a new expanded business recovery center is set to open at CCBC in Dundalk.

The current temporary center at the Dundalk Renaissance Center will continue to operate through Friday.

